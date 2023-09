St. Pete Baroque presents: Lifting Unheard Baroque Voices. Experience the magic and learn the stories of four rarely-heard women composers.

There will also be a premier of a recently discovered piece for the viola d’amore that has not been played in over 350 years.

It's all happening on Sunday, September 10 at the Palladium Theater. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit MyPalladium.org.