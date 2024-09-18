Watch Now
Experience the Amazing Opportunities That Await You: Girl Scout Fest Happening Sept. 28

Girl Scouts give girls the opportunity to try something new or dive into what girls are already passionate about. We're talking more about it with Dr. Sara Arias-Steele, VP of Programs &amp; Partnerships with Girl Scouts of West Central Florida.
We're talking about what kinds of activities Girl Scouts do with Dr. Sara Arias-Steele, VP of Programs & Partnerships with Girl Scouts of West Central Florida.

The organization is also hosting Girl Scout Fest later this month to kick off the Girl Scout year and show attendees firsthand the amazing opportunities that await them.

Girl Scout Fest is happening on Saturday, September 28 from 10am — 2pm at the Florida State Fairgrounds. For more information, visit GSWCF.org/GirlScoutFest.

