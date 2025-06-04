Experience 'Outside In: New Murals Inspired by Dalí' at The Dalí Museum

In celebration of the SHINE St. Petersburg Mural Festival’s 10-year anniversary, Outside In: New Murals Inspired by Dalí brings the vibrant world of street art into The Dalí Museum. This unique exhibition invites both current and past SHINE artists to create dynamic murals within the Museum’s gallery, inspired by the surreal genius of Salvador Dalí, his collection, and the iconic architecture of the Museum itself.

Since 2015, the installation of 180 murals has transformed downtown St. Petersburg and the surrounding arts districts. Now, in this gallery setting, visitors can explore these murals up close, experiencing the intricate details and techniques that often go unnoticed in outdoor installations, blurring the lines between the conventional and the unconventional.

By showcasing street art within a museum context, the exhibition offers a fresh perspective on the intersections between public art and the gallery space.

The exhibition concludes with an interactive experience, YOUR PORTRAIT, where guests can transform their selfie into a digital work of art, street art style. Additionally, the AI-powered Dream Tapestry experience offers the ability to transform a written dream into a one-of-a-kind image in the genre of street art.

Outside In: New Murals Inspired by Dalí is on display now through October 26. For more information, visit TheDali.org.