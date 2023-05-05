Events Around Tampa Bay for Cinco de Mayo, Derby Day & the Coronation

This is a big weekend with so many fun things to do! Tomorrow is Cinco de Mayo, and on Saturday, you have the Kentucky Derby and the coronation of King Charles III. We're giving you some ideas on how you can celebrate each in style here in Tampa Bay!
Cinco de Mayo Events This Friday:
- Red Mesa Cantina in St. Pete is hosting a celebration from 11am-12:45am. No tickets or reservations are necessary! There will be food and drinks, a DJ, tarot card readings, a photobooth and other fun surprises!
- The First Annual Palm Harbor Cinco de Mayo Block Party starts at 4 p.m. along Florida Avenue. Sample tequilas, visit local vendors, and enjoy great music!
- Two bar crawls also start off at 4 p.m. on both sides of the bay. They start at American Social in downtown Tampa and from Park & Rec in downtown St. Pete.
The Kentucky Derby Events This Saturday:
- If you can't be at Churchill Downs, the Oldsmar Oval is the place to experience the most exciting two minutes in sports. Tampa Bay Downs is offering a special 12-race card, followed by the simulcast of the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby. Dress up, enjoy mint juleps, and enjoy this party! It all starts at 10 a.m.
- Put on your derby hat and head to the St. Pete Pier for cocktails, cigars, and beautiful views! Derby at the Pier runs from 3 - 9 p.m. This is a party with a purpose too! It benefits Phoenix House Florida.
- In downtown Tampa, enjoy A Taste of Water Street: A Day at the Races. It runs from 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. at Raybon Plaza. There will be live jazz, derby-themed games, food, whiskey flights, and of course, mint juleps.
The Coronation of King Charles III:
- The coronation starts at 6 a.m. on Saturday - which you can watch right here on WFTS. Why not celebrate with a little English food!
- Jacks London Grill in St. Pete is hosting a Coronation Tea Party starting at noon. Enjoy traditional British afternoon tea with handmade cakes, pastries, and finger sandwiches.
- You can also enjoy home-cooked British cuisine at Cook's Kitchen in South Tampa, or have a pint at The Pub at International Plaza!