Essentials to Make This Holiday Season Merry & Festive with Lifestyle Expert Cheryl Leahy

Tis’ the season for all things holidays. Lifestyle expert Cheryl Leahy joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to share her top essentials to make it merry and festive.

World Market is your one-stop shop for all things holiday – from food and drinks to everything you need to entertain. They also have so many colorful and fun holiday decor options – from wreaths and garlands to ornaments and festive pillows. You can even find items that make great gifts and stock stuffers. Happy shopping - Head over to your local World Market or WorldMarket.com today!

The Zevo Flying Insect Trap is a great holiday gift for everyone on your list, especially for those who host dinners, parties, or any type of festive gathering where food spreads are present. Zevo uses UV and blue light technology to attract and trap house flies, fruit flies, and gnats attracted to holiday treats and their inevitable crumbs. With its set-it-and-forget-it design, Zevo provides 24/7 continuous catch, ensuring your space remains clean effortlessly, so you can focus on what matters most. Learn more at ZevoInsect.com. Zevo Flying Insect Trap & Zevo Max are available on Amazon and major retailers like Target, Walmart, Home Depot, and Lowe’s.

Who says ice cream cakes are only for summer? If you really want to surprise your family and guests for the holidays, break out an ice cream cake! This will be the STAR of the table. Enjoy them as part of your holiday feast and even decorate it with lots of holiday touches. I Love Ice Cream Cakes has so many delicious flavors and varieties to choose from, it will be hard to pick just one! Located in the bakery freezer case at your local grocers. Before you shop, visit ILoveIceCreamCakes.com to see all the fun flavors and find stores that carry them nearest you.

At the end of a long shift, after all those cookies and milk, even Santa needs to unwind with a delicious and refreshing beer – served ice cold, just as it would be at the North Pole. Santa Clausthaler is a limited-edition beer that features Clausthaler original non-alcoholic beer with cranberry and cinnamon that is sure to make your holiday celebration merry and bright. Clausthaler is the pioneer in non-alcoholic beer, going back more than 40 years. It’s made in Germany and imported to the USA (some might even say on the back of Santa’s sleigh). Offered in 6-pack bottles at your local Tampa Total Wine & More, Whole Foods, ABC Fine Spirits, and wherever fine beer is sold.

Don’t miss out on SealVax Christmas Bundle: SEASON•SEAL Containers & MasonSeal Jars. SEASON•SEAL lets you quickly and deeply marinate food for flavorful meals and longer storage using a groundbreaking vacuum cycling device. MasonSeal Jars Are Reusable, Lengthen Food Storage in a Vacuum State, and are ideal for fast pickling and reducing food waste. Currently SealVax is running a special where you can get this bundle on their website for 25% OFF. Check out SealVax.com/products/christmas-special-bundle to purchase today.