Escape to Paradise: Discover the Best of Both Worlds at Tulemar.com in Costa Rica!

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Hello Capital M

If you’ve been dreaming of your next getaway but can’t decide between the comfort of a private home and the luxury of a resort, why not have both? Lifestyle contributor Carly Dorogi introduces us to Tulemar.com, a unique vacation destination she's discovered in Costa Rica.

To receive 10% off your reservation at Tulemar.com, simply fill out the inquiry form here and select that you heard about Tulemar on the Morning Blend. 10% off discount will be applicable to any reservation booked in 2025 and you will receive an email from Tulemar with more information.

To learn more about this one-of-a-kind destination, visit Tulemar.com.