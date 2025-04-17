Watch Now
Escape to America's #1 Island Destination This Summer

It’s never too early to start making your summer vacation plans! Travel expert Laura Begley Bloom is here with a fantastic U.S. destination that offers something for everyone.
It’s never too early to start making those summer vacation plans. And what sounds better than an island getaway, one you can enjoy right here in the US. Whether you’re looking for a romantic getaway or planning a trip for the whole family, travel expert Laura Begley Bloom has an epic summer travel itinerary in store.

She joins us to offer tips and advice for planning a trip to one of America’s top summer travel destinations, Hilton Head Island. Conde Nast Traveler has consistently ranked Hilton Head Island as the #1 island destination in the US—for 8 years straight since 2017. A classic resort town, Hilton Head Island offers plenty of opportunities for adventure seekers, foodies, nature enthusiasts, or history and culture buffs.

For more information, visit HiltonHeadIsland.org.

