Esai Morales Joins Gary Sinise to Co-Host 36th National Memorial Day Concert

Acclaimed actor Esai Morales (Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning) will join Gary Sinise to co-host the 36th annual National Memorial Day Concert, airing live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on Sunday, May 25. Morales steps in this year for longtime host Joe Mantegna.

Sinise and Morales will lead a distinguished lineup that includes Robert Patrick, Blair Underwood, Gretchen Mol, Mary McCormack, with musical performances by Loren Allred, Scotty Hasting, Yolanda Adams, Angel Blue, and the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly.

The National Memorial Day Concert airs live on Sunday, May 25, 2025, from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. E.T. on PBS, as well as to our troops serving around the world via the American Forces Network.

The concert will also stream on YouTube and PBS.org/National-Memorial-Day-Concert and be available as Video on Demand from May 25 to June 8, 2025.