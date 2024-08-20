EPIC Art Reception Happening at Epicurean Hotel on Aug. 31

The Epicurean Hotel welcomes guests and art enthusiasts to experience the EPIC Art reception, a showcase of 15 local artists who currently have their original artwork on display throughout the first floor of the hotel.

This specific exhibition is called “Blossom” and was curated by TT Art Collective.

The reception includes a complimentary glass of wine and light bites, plus the opportunity to meet and mingle with the artists and discuss their artwork, all of which will be available for purchase. Reception admission is free.

The event will be held Saturday, Aug. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Epicurean Theatre at Epicurean Hotel. For more information, visit EpicureanHotel.com.