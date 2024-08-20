Watch Now
EPIC Art Reception Happening at Epicurean Hotel on Aug. 31

This month, 15 local artists will be showcasing their work at the Epicurean Hotel. EPIC Artist Reception is happening on Saturday, August 31.
The Epicurean Hotel welcomes guests and art enthusiasts to experience the EPIC Art reception, a showcase of 15 local artists who currently have their original artwork on display throughout the first floor of the hotel.

This specific exhibition is called “Blossom” and was curated by TT Art Collective.

The reception includes a complimentary glass of wine and light bites, plus the opportunity to meet and mingle with the artists and discuss their artwork, all of which will be available for purchase. Reception admission is free.

The event will be held Saturday, Aug. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Epicurean Theatre at Epicurean Hotel. For more information, visit EpicureanHotel.com.

