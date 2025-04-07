Watch Now
Entertaining Goals with Ellsworth Creamery

Create the perfect Easter Brunch with Ellsworth Cheeses!
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Parker's Plate

If you’re ready to wow your Easter or spring brunch guests, we’ve got something cheesy—in the best possible way. Joining us today is Chef and Lifestyle Expert Parker Wallace, who’s teamed up with Ellsworth Creamery to bring us some outrageously delicious ideas that go way beyond your average cheese plate.

Ellsworth is based in the small town of Ellsworth, Wisconsin—aka the Cheese Curd Capital of Wisconsin—and they’ve been making cheese for over 100 years. The quality
is unbelievable because the company is actually owned by the family farms that produce the milk—so they’ve got a true stake in making it the best of the best.

You can find these amazing cheeses all across Florida at Publix, Winn-Dixie, and Sprouts

● Publix (April 17–23): $1 off 16oz Natural Cheese Curds

● Winn-Dixie: April’s Cheese of the Month—featuring Garlic, Taco, Hickory Bacon and Natural Curds

For more information and recipes visit EllsworthCheese.com

