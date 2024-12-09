Ensuring kids have a safe holiday

The holidays are a time when we have the chance to rediscover the child in all of us as we search for the perfect toys to give the kids in our lives. Dr. Patrick Mularoni is a peduatric emergency physician at Johns Hopkins All Childrens Hospital and he shares some advice on picking out safe toys and making sure kids have the proper safety equipment.
