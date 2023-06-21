Enjoy Trendy Eateries & Nightlife in Beautiful Lake City, Florida

A little piece of paradise lies just a few hours north of Tampa Bay. Columbia County is home to some of the state's most beautiful springs and forests, but you don't have to give up trendy eateries and nightlife!

Downtown Lake City is in the heart of Columbia County. It's a quaint, small town that makes for a perfect quick getaway.

With eclectic dining, boutique shopping, historical sites, and itinerary jewels, visitors will find themselves wanting to stop, stay, and dive into the realm of adventure that North Central Florida has to offer.

We stopped at Halpatter Brewing Co. It's Lake City's first craft brewing company and brews a variety of specialty craft beers. With an outside second-floor deck, a beer garden with a cozy fire, massive TVs for watching games at the outdoor bar, and a spacious indoor bar and seating area, there’s plenty of room and options for you to enjoy a drink at this “must visit” spot.

Make sure to try the O’Leno Cream Ale while you're there and grab your furry friend a homemade dog bone created from leftover malt, wheat, and barley during the brewing process.

If you're looking to make the trek up to Lake City, The Blanche in downtown is a great place to stay. It's a 14-room historic boutique hotel that also houses retail, office, co-working, and event spaces as well as two dozen apartments.

Commonly referred to as “the pride of Lake City.” - The Blanche has hosted plenty of famous guests, from Johnny Cash to Al Capone when they passed through the “gateway to Florida” on their travels. Today, visitors can stay in the same posh accommodations while they explore Lake City.

If authentic country dining is what you’re looking for, you’ll be sure to find it at Shirley’s Restaurant, located near downtown Lake City. Pop in for breakfast or lunch at this family-friendly local diner and fill up with a hearty meal, with popular menu offerings including fried green tomatoes, fresh vegetables, fried chicken, country-fried steak, cornbread, and homemade desserts.

Another popular local spot in downtown Lake City is Marion Street Bistro and Brewhouse. Locally inspired and fiercely independent, this gastro-pub and outdoor eatery features a rich history and delectable cuisine. Open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Saturday, you’ll find a wide variety of options, from the Marion house-smoked wings to farm-raised elk chops from New Zealand, as well as a selection of homemade desserts.

Lake DeSoto in downtown Lake City serves as a gathering place for locals and visitors alike and as a hub for a lot of our special events. They have a Growers and Makers Market every 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month.

You can also just visit Lake DeSoto even if there aren’t any events going on. Take a stroll or ride your bike around the lake, try your hand at fishing, or have a picnic, but be sure to keep your eye out for a variety of different birds, waterfowl, fish, and other wildlife.

For more information, visit LakeCityFL.com.