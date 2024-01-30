Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Enjoy the New Double Big Mac & Classic Bagel Sandwiches at Central Florida McDonald's

You can now try out the NEW Double Big Mac at McDonald's! It comes with not 1, not 2, but 4 patties. All three classic bagel sandwiches are also back at Central Florida restaurants.
Posted at 8:01 AM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 08:02:04-05

You can now try out the NEW Double Big Mac at McDonald's! It comes with not 1, not 2, but 4 patties. All three classic bagel sandwiches are also back at Central Florida restaurants.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com