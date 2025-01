Tampa has a rich food history that is celebrated at the Columbia Restaurants, including at the Columbia Cafe at the Tampa Bay History Center on Water Street.

The Cafe, located on the Tampa Riverwalk, features not only the Spanish and Cuban cuisine served for 120 years in Ybor City, but also the historic burgers and pies from Goody Goody Burgers.

Call (813) 229-5511 for takeout, catering & events. The Columbia Cafe at the Tampa Bay History Center is located at 801 Water Street, #1905 in Tampa.