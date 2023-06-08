Enjoy Fresh Seafood, Breathtaking Beaches, and More on Florida's Paradise Coast

You are just a short drive from Paradise! Tucked away in Southwest Florida, the Paradise Coast is where the Gulf of Mexico's sparkling water meets white sand, wild islands, culinary delights, and so much more!

There's so much to see and explore on Florida's Paradise Coast! With over 30 miles of white sand beaches and over 300 sunny days a year, it's perfect beach weather all year round. And from small, private hideaways to luxury resorts with plenty of water sports and activities, there's something for everyone's tastes and speed.

There's more to Florida's Paradise Coast than just breathtaking beaches. Famous for al fresco dining, the area is full of wonderful dining options ranging from authentic French bistros to contemporary Indian, traditional Italian, Persian, and more for a culinary experience that will take your taste buds worldwide!

Plus, you'll find fresh, off-the-dock Florida seafood! And for upscale and casual dining featuring some of the freshest seafood and amazing views, check out some of the great culinary delights of Marco Island.

While you're there, you'll want to get some world-famous Florida stone crab! Everglade City is known as the Stone Crab Capitol of the World and hosts the annual Everglades Seafood Festival in February. You'll want to experience this delicious seasonal delicacy yourself and even have some home shipped home for later!

The city is also the Gulf Coast's entrance to Everglades National Park, the largest subtropical wilderness in North America, and home to an abundance of wildlife like alligators and crocodiles, bobcats, bears, the elusive and endangered Florida Panther, and hundreds of species of rare and exotic birds!

The Ten Thousand Islands National Wildlife Refuge is recognized as a top spot for anglers. You can fish for tarpon, snook, redfish, snapper, grouper, and more! For a one-of-a-kind experience, paddle up the Wilderness Waterway or take a guided kayak tour through the mangrove tunnels. Or you can always get out on the water on an airboat or sailboat or take a sunset cruise for dolphin watching.

Would you like to golf? Florida's Paradise Coast is home to more than 90 golf courses and hosts three LPGA and PGA tournaments. Naples is the Golf Capitol of the World and has more golf holes per capita than any other U.S. city!

And there's still so much more to Florida's Paradise Coast! The region is home to over 100 art galleries for art lovers. It also has numerous private and public museums, the Naples Philharmonic Orchestra, the Naples Botanical Garden, and so much more! Downtown Naples is renowned for its unique boutiques offering fashion, gifts, and fine art!

So no matter if you want to find your adventure in the Everglades or relax on the beach and collect sea shells; or if you're going to fill your days soaking up the culture or slow down and watch the sunset off Naples Pier, there's something for you in Florida's Paradise Coast.

See why Naples is ranked the best place to live in Florida. Marco Island is ranked among the premier island destinations in the world, and the Everglades has attracted explorers from around the world for hundreds of years!

The beach is yours at Florida's Paradise Coast! And even though you're heading to a relaxing, remote oasis, getting to Florida's Paradise Coast is easier than you think, with Fort Myers airport just minutes away and Fort Lauderdale and Miami airports nearby too!

Start planning your trip today by visiting ParadiseCoast.com. Because when you are looking for an exceptional adventure filled with sunshine, only Paradise will do.