Boulon Bakery is now open at Water Street's Boulon Brasserie.

Executive Pastry Chef Summer Bailey shares her love of baking with the community, offering breads, sweets, breakfast sandwiches, lattes, and more.

It's open daily from 7am-3pm. To learn more, visit BoulonTampa.com or check them out on Instagram at @BoulonTampa to see the specials of the week.