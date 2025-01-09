Watch Now
Enhance Life with Easy Technology: Taking You Inside CES 2025

Technology can make life at home easy! Home improvement experts Chip Wade and Kathryn Emery join us from the floor of CES 2025 to show off the best innovations to add to your home and lifestyle this year.
Highlights included the Aiper Scuba X1 Pro Max pool cleaner, Jackery solar battery backup generators, Tonies screen free listening for kids, and Bebird camera ear cleaner.

For more information, visit BeTheBestHome.com.

