If you see a high-end luxury car on the roads of Tampa Bay, chances are it’s part of the Energetic Exotics fleet!

Co-owners Marlon & Jessica Wentworth join us now to talk about their expanding collection of luxury vehicles that are available to the public for rent.

Some of the cars in their fleet include a 2023 Corvette, a Maybach & a Maserati. They've also formed partnerships with Airbnb, hotels, and yachts for a full concierge experience.

For more information, visit EnergeticExotics.com.