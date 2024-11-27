Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Encanto Sing-a-Long

Sing along to one of your favorite Disney films!
So you loved Disney’s animated hit Encanto but hated not being able to sing along in the movie theater? You’re in luck. The “Sing-Along Film Concert” is designed with you karaoke heroes in mind. See the film on a giant screen and sing to hearts content on Encanto numbers such as “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” You and your fellow songbirds will be accompanied by a live band, Banda de la Casita, as well.

Encanto - The Sing-Along Film Concert Saturday, Nov. 30 at 1 p.m. Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center Tickets start at $15 www.strazcenter.org [strazcenter.org]

