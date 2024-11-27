Encanto Sing-a-Long

So you loved Disney’s animated hit Encanto but hated not being able to sing along in the movie theater? You’re in luck. The “Sing-Along Film Concert” is designed with you karaoke heroes in mind. See the film on a giant screen and sing to hearts content on Encanto numbers such as “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” You and your fellow songbirds will be accompanied by a live band, Banda de la Casita, as well.

Encanto - The Sing-Along Film Concert Saturday, Nov. 30 at 1 p.m. Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center Tickets start at $15 www.strazcenter.org [strazcenter.org]

