Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Empowering Homebuyers: Jennifer Hammond Offers Innovative Online Courses

We're taking you to a beautiful waterfront home in Tarpon Springs, talking with real estate expert Jennifer Hammond about how she's helping homebuyers.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Hammond Real Estate Education LLC

With over 28 years of experience in the real estate industry, Hammond is dedicated to educating, empowering, and inspiring both first-time and advanced homebuyers through self-paced online classes.

For more information, visit JenniferClass.com.

These step-by-step classes are packed with insider secrets, downloadable checklists, and powerful tips that can save you thousands of dollars and help you make smart, confident decisions at every stage of the home-buying journey.

