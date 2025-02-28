Empowering Future Storytellers: Student Television Network Celebrating 25 Years

The Student Television Network is celebrating 25 years of empowering future storytellers.

It's an educational nonprofit that shares resources with grade 6-12 teachers and students with a focus in broadcast journalism and film.

STN has more than 650 member schools with a reach of over 40,000 students.

Right now, STN is in Tampa for its annual convention, happening March 1 - 4. Thousands of attendees will come to compete in contests, learn at workshops, explore exhibitor booths and be recognized in award shows.

For more information, visit StudentTelevision.com.