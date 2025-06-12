Empowering Fathers: Tampa-Based Nonprofit All Pro Dad Offers Support & Resources

As Father’s Day approaches, the importance of responsible fatherhood takes center stage. Jason Hood, Director of All Pro Dad Chapters, emphasizes that one in four children in the U.S. grows up without a father in the home, leading to significant implications for child development. The Tampa-based nonprofit All Pro Dad aims to change this narrative by offering free resources and support for fathers during this crucial time.

Founded nearly 30 years ago by Mark Merrill and former NFL Head Coach Tony Dungy, All Pro Dad is dedicated to strengthening the father-child relationship. With over 1,400 chapters across 42 states, the organization provides encouragement, events, and tools to help fathers become more engaged and present in their children’s lives. As part of Family First, All Pro Dad reaches thousands of parents daily, offering practical advice to enhance family dynamics.

In a significant step toward improving fatherhood engagement, All Pro Dad has been selected by Florida’s Department of Children and Families to lead the Father First initiative. This statewide program mobilizes over 30 nonprofits across Florida to provide mentorship and support to fathers and fatherless youth. Resources offered include counseling, co-parenting classes, and specialized programs for incarcerated fathers.

For more information on All Pro Dad, visit their website at AllProDad.com or explore the Father First initiative at FatherFirstFL.com. For daily encouragement and parenting tips, you can sign up for their newsletter or get involved by joining a local chapter or attending an All Pro Dad event at an NFL or NCAA stadium. Engage with them on social media for updates and resources: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X.