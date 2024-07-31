Watch Now
Empower Her Journey: Now is the Perfect Time to Become a Girl Scout Volunteer

Now is the perfect time to make a difference as a Girl Scout volunteer. We're also talking about the upcoming Girl Scout Fest.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Girl Scouts of West Central Florida

Now is the perfect time to make a difference as a Girl Scout volunteer. Discover the joy of helping Girl Scouts unlock their potential.

You don't have to have a child of your own to get involved; all you need is a passion for mentoring the next generation of leaders.

Learn more about volunteering at GSWCF.org/VolunteerNow.

You're also invited to Girl Scout Fest to kick off the Girl Scout year and experience the amazing opportunities that await.

It's happening on Saturday, September 28 from 10am - 2pm at the Florida State Fairgrounds. Learn more at GSWCF.org/GirlScoutFest.

