Empath Health Commends 'Suncoast' Film for Inspiring Conversations on End-of-Life Care & Hospice

Empath Health applauds the impactful release of the film "Suncoast," which has become a catalyst for meaningful discussions surrounding grief, end-of-life care, and advanced directive decision-making. This independent film, indirectly named after Suncoast Hospice, a member of Empath Health, is a semi-autobiographical portrayal of the director's personal journey in caring for her brother.

Now in theaters and streaming on Hulu, "Suncoast" is a poignant coming-of-age story set in Pinellas County in 2005, primarily at a Suncoast Hospice Care Center. The narrative follows a young woman navigating the challenges of her brother's serious illness and his experience in hospice care. Directed by Laura Chinn and featuring a stellar cast including Nico Parker, Woody Harrelson, and Laura Linney, the film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 21, 2024.

"Suncoast" drives essential conversations about grief, particularly anticipatory grief, and the identify of a family through and following terminal illness.

Empath Health CEO Jonathan Fleece emphasized, “As the “Suncoast” film enters living rooms across America in the coming weeks, we’re hopeful it will inspire much-needed conversations within families about grief, death, end-of-life decision-making, and human connection.”

Empath Health had a notable presence at the Sundance Film Festival, where representatives engaged with the film's director, Laura Chinn, discussing her experiences that shaped the narrative.

Renée Stoeckle, Empath Health Vice President of Marketing and Communications, shared, “At the close of the premier, I had the opportunity to present Laura Chinn with a Courageously Impactful medal on behalf of Suncoast Hospice. Her brilliant film showcases the heart of hospice: providing a safe space for grief, connection and full life care, and will have a profound impact on the hospice movement.”

Highlighting the unique experience of grief and navigating one's own life through and after loss, Suncoast Hospice, a member of Empath Health, invites those seeking support with initiating end-of-life conversations and understanding hospice care to visit EmpathHealth.org. Support is available 24/7.