Embracing Our Differences Invites Artists & Writers to Submit for Annual Exhibition

Embracing Our Differences is calling on artists and writers to showcase their talents for its annual exhibition. It's one of the largest of its kind in the world, attracting more than four million visitors since its inception.

This year, the exhibition is inviting contributions from individuals of all ages, backgrounds, and experience levels. Submissions are encouraged from students, educators, emerging creatives, and seasoned professionals alike. Whether it’s a powerful quotation, a bold illustration, or a thought-provoking concept, your voice can spark change and inspire conversation.

The call for submissions is open now through July 1, 2025. Artists and writers can submit their work online at EmbracingOurDifferences.org. The entry is free, and winning submissions will receive cash awards. They will also be showcased in public parks in Sarasota and St. Petersburg, providing a powerful platform for creative expression and social impact.