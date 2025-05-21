Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Embracing Our Differences Invites Artists & Writers to Submit for Annual Exhibition

Embracing Our Differences invites artists and writers to submit work for its annual exhibition! Open until July 1, 2025, entries are free, and winners will receive cash awards and public display.
Posted
and last updated

Embracing Our Differences is calling on artists and writers to showcase their talents for its annual exhibition. It's one of the largest of its kind in the world, attracting more than four million visitors since its inception.

This year, the exhibition is inviting contributions from individuals of all ages, backgrounds, and experience levels. Submissions are encouraged from students, educators, emerging creatives, and seasoned professionals alike. Whether it’s a powerful quotation, a bold illustration, or a thought-provoking concept, your voice can spark change and inspire conversation.

The call for submissions is open now through July 1, 2025. Artists and writers can submit their work online at EmbracingOurDifferences.org. The entry is free, and winning submissions will receive cash awards. They will also be showcased in public parks in Sarasota and St. Petersburg, providing a powerful platform for creative expression and social impact.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com