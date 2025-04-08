Elevate Your Lifestyle: Spring Must-Haves - From Travel to Clothes - With Expert Kathy Buccio

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Kathy Buccio

Spring has sprung, and that means we need to stock up on some must-haves — from travel to a fresh wardrobe, this season is all about elevating ourselves! Lifestyle expert and friend of the show, Kathy Buccio, joins us to help us do just that.

For more information on all products discussed, check out:

