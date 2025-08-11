Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
El Sistema

We talk with Executive Director Eduardo Mendez
The International Music Education Program, El Sistema | Morning Blend
Posted

Founded in Venezuela, El Sistema celebrates music and its ability to inspire by not only offering young people and impoverished children free music education, but a path to personal growth and opportunity. * Celebrating their 50th Anniversary, El Sistema and Eduardo Méndez brought together three weeks of unforgettable concerts across the country.

l Sistema’s professional orchestra, Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra & Choir, conducted by Gustavo Dudamel, will join Coldplay for 10 sold-out nights at Wembley Stadium in London between August 22 and September 8. * While in London, inspired by the excitement around their upcoming stadium performances, the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra & Choir will also perform a special, one-off show at the Southbank Center in London on August 28

For more information visit elsistemausa.org

