Egg-cellent Ideas for Hosting the Perfect Easter Get-Together

Easter means family, fun, and hosting! Lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French shares some eggcellent ideas to host the perfect get-together this Easter.

For more information on all the products discussed:



Visit Shipt.com/Pricing to get a 14-day free trial of Shipt membership

Crayola is available at retailers nationwide

Herdez is available at Acme and Walmart

Limited Edition Spring Fruity PEBBLES™ Cereal is available at retailers nationwide including Walmart

Find Scent Theory at Walmart and www.walmart.com

To find details on all of these Eggcellent Easter ideas head to @momhint on Instagram and TikTok.