Echo analytics group created a custom course, based on decades of research, to teach professionals the skills and knowledge to conduct counter-human trafficking investigations. Echo Analytics Group will be sponsoring the International Association of Human Trafficking Investigators (IAHTI) conference 2023, in Clearwater Florida.

email traininginfo@echoanalyticsgroup.com, mention you saw the Morning Blend episode and receive a $300 discount on the in-person course, held in Tampa.

echoanalyticsgroup.com