With nearly one-million people struggling to make ends meet throughout our area, we know food alone won't end hunger. Having nutritious foods available and an education on your healthiest choices is just the start to creating a thriving community.

Feeding Tampa Bay joins us in our kitchen, showing off three different examples of HER (Healthy Eating Research) Guidelines — one to eat most often, one to eat sometimes, and one to eat rarely.

For more information, visit FeedingTampaBay.org.