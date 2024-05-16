Watch Now
Easy Ways to Conserve Water and Make a Big Impact

Amidst Tampa Bay’s stage 1 water shortage, there’s a pressing need for action. Tampa Bay Water is rallying residents to join the movement by conserving an additional 5 percent of their usual water consumption. The good news - it’s easier than you think!
Posted at 7:44 AM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 07:44:13-04

By adjusting watering schedules to once per week and incorporating drought-resistant landscaping, you can make a significant impact.

With the sunshine beaming and the desire to spruce up our outdoor spaces for garden gatherings and pool parties, it’s the perfect time to think green! While enhancing our yards is exciting, it's crucial to do so in an eco-conscious manner. This is where Florida Friendly Landscaping comes in, offering solutions that are gentle on both your green thumb and your wallet while also aiding in water conservation.

Here are some tips to keep your lawn beautiful this spring and summer while conserving water:

You can also get paid to save water! Tampa Bay WaterWise Rebates from $40 - $1,000 are available for homeowners. To learn more, visit: TampaBayWaterwise.org/en/rebates-homeowners.

For more information about Florida Friendly Landscaping, the plants discussed today, and classes, visit: sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/hillsborough.

