Easy Ways to Conserve Water and Make a Big Impact

Amidst Tampa Bay’s stage 1 water shortage, there’s a pressing need for action. Tampa Bay Water is rallying residents to join the movement by conserving an additional 5 percent of their usual water consumption. The good news - it’s easier than you think!

By adjusting watering schedules to once per week and incorporating drought-resistant landscaping, you can make a significant impact.

With the sunshine beaming and the desire to spruce up our outdoor spaces for garden gatherings and pool parties, it’s the perfect time to think green! While enhancing our yards is exciting, it's crucial to do so in an eco-conscious manner. This is where Florida Friendly Landscaping comes in, offering solutions that are gentle on both your green thumb and your wallet while also aiding in water conservation.

Here are some tips to keep your lawn beautiful this spring and summer while conserving water:



Install a Water Sense Certified Smart Irrigation Controller

Keep your landscape lush while providing the optimal amount of water for your plants. Watering at the appropriate levels saves valuable drinking water and helps prevent lawn-destroying fungus and disease. Please remember that local watering restrictions must be adhered to even with the Smart Irrigation Controller. TampaBayWaterwise.org/en/soil-moisture-sensor-sms-or-evapotranspiration-et-controller

Download the Florida Friendly Landscaping Plant Guide

This handy app has details and photos of more than 400 Florida-friendly plants Find it here: ffl.ifas.ufl.edu/resources/apps/plant-guide

Check out the free gardening and landscaping resources available from your home or mobile device: sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/hillsborough/lawngarden

You can also get paid to save water! Tampa Bay WaterWise Rebates from $40 - $1,000 are available for homeowners. To learn more, visit: TampaBayWaterwise.org/en/rebates-homeowners.

For more information about Florida Friendly Landscaping, the plants discussed today, and classes, visit: sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/hillsborough.