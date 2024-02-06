Easy Valentine's Sweet Treats with a Healthy Spin!

Do you ever feel like you need to be a Pinterest mom to make fun Valentine's treats but you don't have the time, energy, or creativity? Nationally recognizeddietitian Annessa Chumbley shows us some easy sweet treats with a healthy spin!
Valentine's Day Smoothie with Lifeway® Kefir: LifewayKefir.com
- Place frozen strawberries, vanilla protein powder and Strawberry Lifeway Kefir into a blender. Blend well. Pour ¾ of the smoothie into a glass. Add 1-2 tablesppons of cocoa powder to the blender, and blender again. Pour chocolate layer on top of strawberry layer. Top with crushed dried strawberries and enjoy!
- Lifeway® Kefir delivers 12 live and active probiotic cultures, and 25-30 billion beneficial colony-forming units per 8-ounce serving; it's also an excellent source of vitamin D and calcium. A fantastic way to support gut health!
Apple Heart Waffle Pops with Rockit® Apples: RockItApple.com
- Use a whole grain protein-packed waffle mix to quickly make the batter. Scoop into a mini heart-shaped waffle iron, adding slices of Rockit® apples into it. Put a popsicle stick in the middle. Cook and enjoy!
- Rockit® Apples are the world's first miniature snack apple. 4 grams of fiber and 70 calories in 2 apples. They have a sweet taste and a crunchy texture. Perfect for healthy snacking! Find them at your local Publix or Sprouts.
Sleepy Girl Mocktail with OLIPOP: DrinkOLIPOP.com
- In a small glass, make a pink rim by lining the rim of the glass with a little honey, and then dipping the rim in crushed dried strawberries. Add a splash of tart cherry juice and a few slices of lime with ice into the glass. Pour Cherry Vanilla OLIPOP over. And enjoy immediately!
- OLIPOP is the first functional soda, with prebiotics, plant-fiber, and botanicals. Vintage flavors like Root Beer, Ginger Ale, Strawberry Vanilla, Cream Soda and Vintage Cola will give you all the nostalgic feels. Try it and see what everyone is talking about! Now at Costco!
For more easy recipe inspiration, follow Annessa on social: @AnnessaChumbleyRD.