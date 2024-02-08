Easy Recipe for Your Big Game Party With Food Influencer Ghufran Ali

The Big Game is this weekend, and if you're looking for an easy recipe whether you're hosting or attending a party, we've got you covered! Ghufran Ali walks us through how to make it.
Ingredients (Serves 10)
- 1 lb Lasagna Noodles
- 2 Tbsp Garlic Oil
- 2 tsp Minced Garlic
- 1 medium yellow onion, chopped
- 1 medium zucchini, sliced
- 1 jar (7 oz) roasted peppers, drained and chopped
- 2 cups frozen spinach
- 1- 28oz can of Pastene San Marzano D.O.P. Canned Tomatoes (found at Publix)
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp peppers
- 1 tsp oregano
- 1 24oz jar of tomato basil sauce
- 2 ½ cups mozzarella, freshly grated
- 2 cups ricotta cheese
- 2 eggs
- ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- ½ cup grated Romano cheese
You can follow Ghufran @dipped_tampa on social media for more delicious recipes!