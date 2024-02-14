Watch Now
Easy, No-Stress Tips To Enjoy Food With Friends with Natasha Feldman

Having people over and feeding them a delicious dinner can feel difficult, but it doesn't have be! We're getting some tips with Natasha Feldman, author of “The Dinner Party Project" .
Posted at 8:55 AM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 08:55:58-05

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

