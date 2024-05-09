Watch Now
Early Learning Coalition's Day of Play Summer Bash Happening May 18 in Tampa

The Day of Play Summer Bash is happening on May 18 from 10am - noon at the Emanuel P. Johnson Recreation Center in Tampa. It's free, but requires advance registration.
Posted at 7:41 AM, May 09, 2024
Get pumped up for an epic Day of Play that's all about bringing the community together for a blast of fun! From fun family games to fantastic giveaways, with a plethora of awesome activities, this is THE place to be.

Plus, it's not just about the fun—it's also about setting our little ones on the right path for their kindergarten journey, with resources for parents and developmental screenings for kids.

For more information, visit ELCHC.org.

