Early Learning Coalition Launches 'Brain Building Summer' Campaign to Help Kids Get Ready for School

In the Tampa Bay area, 50% of children are considered “not ready for kindergarten.” This means they lack the key basic skills in areas like letter sounds and number counting they need to succeed when they start school right after this summer ends.

The Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County has launched the "Brain Building Summer" campaign.

It focuses on a few key points, which families can use this summer to help prepare their child for kindergarten:



Most brain-building happens before age 5. About 90% of a child’s brain development happens before age 5—so learning can’t stop when the school bell rings or the month changes

Keep routines going in your home, especially for playtime, meal times and reading time

Playtime is learning time. Children learn through active play—so don’t let that disappear over the summer. Go to the park, sign up for summer camps, or have playdates with friends

Don’t just “sit and git” from a TV or tablet Young children learn using all their senses—so make sure they’re touching, talking, moving, and asking questions

Set aside screen-free time and practice rolling a ball, building with blocks, or singing a song.

For more information, visit ELCHC.org.