'Dumpster or No Dumpster' With Antiques Appraiser Dr. Lori!

Antiques Appraiser Dr. Lori checks out items from our viewers
Posted at 2:18 PM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 14:18:44-04

Every Wednesday, we play another round of 'Dumpster or No Dumpster' with Antiques Appraiser Dr. Lori V, taking a look at your items to see if they have value or not!

Submit your photos on our Facebook page for a chance to be in the next Dumpster or No Dumpster!

Dr. Lori Verderame is an award-winning TV personality and Ph.D. antiques appraiser. She has appeared on History channel’s Curse of Oak Island, Discovery’s Auction Kings, Inside Edition, Daily Show, and many other media outlets. She shares her expertise with viewers regularly here. Headlining 150 public events every year nationwide, Dr. Lori also conducts in-home appraisal visits, writes a syndicated column, and gives video call appraisals. Dr. Lori reviews approximately 50,000 items a year. Contact Dr. Lori at DrLoriV.com and Youtube.com/DrLoriV.

