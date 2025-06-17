Duff Goldman Takes on Food Network’s Biggest Cake Build Competition Ever in Brand-New Series

Legendary chef, artist, and New York Times best-selling author Duff Goldman joins us to discuss Food Network's new series, Super Mega Cakes.

In the six-episode series, Team Duff goes up against six teams of the country’s best cake artists over the course of four days - all at once. With themes from Superman and Architectural Wonders to Classic Cartoons, the results are mind-blowingly realistic pieces of edible art with intricate details and interactive elements.

Each episode focuses on one head-to-head build to impress judges Sherry Yard and Amaury Guichon, who will determine each week’s most successful cake, while Duff must juggle all six projects at the same time.

Watch Super Mega Cakes on the Food Network Mondays at 9pm. It also streams on MAX the next day.