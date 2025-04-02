DSW's Spring 2025 Top Trends & Gift Card Giveaway

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: theHAUTEbar & DSW

Get to a DSW this Saturday, April 5 from 12-4 pm because they are hiding free gift cards in all of their stores for one day -- for you to find!

Now is the time to step into spring style! The DSW assortment features countless fashion-forward footwear and accessories options, like vibrant sneakers, sleek flats, and vacation ready accessories.

With top brands and exclusive styles, it’s easy to update your wardrobe with the season’s biggest trends.