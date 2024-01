With drunken revelry, rollicking high-jinks, and pirates -- there may not be a more perfect time for Shakespeare's 'Twelfth Night!' The Bard's most musical of comedies is on stage at the Straz Center in a Jobsite Theater production through Feb. 11.

