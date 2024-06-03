Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Drift Away with Disney Sleep

Drift away through the clouds and dream of magical places listening to calming musical moments from your Disney favorites with Disney Sleep!
Posted at 8:09 AM, Jun 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-03 08:09:01-04

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Disney Sleep

Disney Sleep offers peaceful renditions of your favorite classic Disney songs. You can fall asleep to the soothing and calming sounds of the Disney Sleep Playlist by simply saying, “Alexa, Play Disney Sleep."

We're giving you the chance to win an award-winning Nolah Evolution luxury hybrid mattress. It offers three firmness level options, cooling comfort and pressure relief for sensitive joints. Visit NolahMattress.com for information on all of their products. The grand prize winner will also receive a WiiM bedside companion lighted speaker with built-in Alexa.

Five runner up winners will each receive a $25 Amazon gift card.

For more information or to enter for your chance to win, click here.

Contest open 6/3/24-6/7/24.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

