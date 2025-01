Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Travel Mom

As it starts to get cold across most of the country you may be dreaming of a warm-weather beach getaway.

Our friend Emily Kaufman, the Travel Mom joins us to talk about a wonderful place to visit that offers something for everyone.

For more information, visit VidantaWorld.com.