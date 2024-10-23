Watch Now
"Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical" Coming to the Straz

Posted

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical is coming to the Straz Center from November 12-17.

This record-setting Broadway holiday sensation features the hit songs “You’re A Mean One Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas” from the original animated special.

Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the holiday-loving Whos.

Magnificent sets and costumes inspired by Dr. Seuss’ original illustrations help transport audiences to the whimsical world of Whoville and help remind us of the true meaning of the holiday season.

Don’t miss what The New York Times calls “an extraordinary performance! 100 times better than any bedtime story.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.

