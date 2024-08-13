Watch Now
Dr. Richard Berger's Minimally-Invasive Hip & Knee Replacement Can Get You Back Golfing in 3-4 Weeks

We're talking with Dr. Richard Berger and one of his patients about his minimally invasive procedure for hip or knee replacement that can get patients back to golf in 3-4 weeks.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Dr. Richard Berger

Teddy Koukoulis, a former pro golfer and golf coach from Winter Haven says he paid the price by putting off knee replacement because he began compensating and put stress on other body parts during his golf swing. Finally, Teddy had surgery from Dr. Berger and was back on the golf course in three weeks and is now playing better than he has in years.

For appointments with Dr. Richard Berger, or to learn about the BEST, call 312-432-2557 or visit OutpatientHipAndKnee.com.

