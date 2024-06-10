Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: CMP MEDIA CAFE

Did you know that the Small Business Act of America mandates that the federal government spend 23-to-26% of its budget with small businesses? Dr. Karwanna D. Irving is a Government Contract Strategist and the author of Don't Duck The Government - They've Got Your Money. She is on a mission to help entrepreneurs learn how to grow their business by landing government contracts... For more information visit GovConChallenge.com