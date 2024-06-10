Watch Now
Dr. Karwanna D. Irving

Posted at 9:25 PM, Jun 09, 2024

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: CMP MEDIA CAFE

Did you know that the Small Business Act of America mandates that the federal government spend 23-to-26% of its budget with small businesses? Dr. Karwanna D. Irving is a Government Contract Strategist and the author of Don't Duck The Government - They've Got Your Money. She is on a mission to help entrepreneurs learn how to grow their business by landing government contracts... For more information visit GovConChallenge.com

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

