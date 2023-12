Ring in 2024 with live music, mesmerizing performances, delectable food offerings, and more surprises. The Vault presents the Crystal Ball!

Also included in the experience are culinary delights from the CW’s Gin Joint. The menu features heavy hors d'oeuvres, delectable desserts, and specialty items. Plus — expert mixologists will be crafting signature cocktails.

It's all happening Sunday, December 31 starting at 9 p.m. For more information, visit TheVaultPresents.com.