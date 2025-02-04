Donte's Den Animal Sanctuary Hosting Fundraiser to Rebuild Barn Destroyed by Hurricane Milton

Donte's Den Animal Sanctuary is hosting a fundraiser on March 8, raising money to rebuild their barn, destroyed by Hurricane Milton.

Donors will have an opportunity to be an integral part of the barn's exterior design with the purchase of personalized brass plates which will be permanently affixed to the fence surrounding Mischief's barn.

'Raise The Woof' is scheduled for Saturday, March 8 from 3-6pm at Donte's Den in Myakka City. There will be live entertainment, dog-themed specialty cocktails, moonshine tastings, beer, wine and BBQ, line dancing, and the Top Dog Costume Contest on the red carpet.

The nonprofit is a premier sanctuary for continuous and lifetime care of canines. The Sanctuary's Semper Paw program provides military members on deployment with a boarding option for a safe place for their pets.

For more information, visit DontesDen.org.