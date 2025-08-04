Don't Miss Water Street Tampa's Night Market: Spotlight on Modern Herbal Apothecary

Water Street Tampa's Night Market is right around the corner! With over 30 local vendors lighting up the evening, we're spotlighting one you won't want to miss.

Modern Herbal Apothecary owner Lyani Powers joins us to talk about her clinical herbalist practice, bulk apothecary, and micro-farm, as well as display the goods she'll be selling at the Night Market.

Water Street Tampa's Night Market is happening on Thursday, August 7 from 6 - 9pm. For more information, visit WaterStreetTampa.com/Night-Market.