Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

'Don't Look Now' Is A Show Unlike Any Other

We're talking about the groundbreaking new comedy TV show Don't Look Now with executive producer Rebecca S. Meadows and director Geno Marx.
Posted at 3:44 PM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 15:44:27-04

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: TheLuxeList.com

We're talking about the groundbreaking new comedy TV show Don't Look Now with executive producer Rebecca S. Meadows and director Geno Marx.

It follows a diverse group of teachers and staff at a training center for the visually impaired who must navigate the daily challenges of working for an underfunded non-profit.

For more information, visit DontLookNowTVOfficial.com or follow them on social media @DontLookNowShow.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com