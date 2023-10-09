Don't Let Osteoarthritis Hold You Back: How Physical Therapy Can Help You Live Your Best Life

How often have you heard people say that they struggle with knee pain or that it's "just a little arthritis?" Does someone you know have pain or a feeling of instability when using stairs or walking? Are daily tasks difficult because of knee pain? These symptoms may be related to a common condition called osteoarthritis.

Osteoarthritis affects more than 32.5 million adults in the U.S. Osteoarthritis of the knee is the most common type, affecting more than 12 million people ages 65 and older.

Osteoarthritis is a degenerative joint disease that causes pain and stiffness and can lead to limited function.

The good news is that knee osteoarthritis can be managed effectively with physical therapy.

Dr. Sherri Betz, PT, DPT, a physical therapist and spokesperson for the American Physical Therapy Association, joins us to share her expertise on how physical therapists are helping millions of Americans take control of their knee pain and get back to work and life activities they enjoy.

For more information, visit ChoosePT.com.